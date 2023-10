A former Army reservist suspected of killing 18 people in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, four senior law enforcement officials tell NBC News.

Robert Card is alleged to have opened fire at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley Wednesday evening in Lewiston, a city of around 37,000.

Eighteen people were killed, authorities said.

