TULSA, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 01: Survivor Hughes Van Ellis smiles for a portrait at a rally during commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre on June 01, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. President Biden stopped in Tulsa to commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. May 31st of this year marks the centennial of when a white mob started looting, burning and murdering in Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, then known as Black Wall Street, killing up to 300 people and displacing thousands more. Organizations and communities around Tulsa continue to honor and commemorate survivors and community residents. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre died on Monday.

Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis was 102, according to a family publicist.

Van Ellis was 6 months old when his family fled a white mob that killed hundreds of Black people and decimated a thriving Oklahoma community more than a century ago, publicist Mocha Ochoa said in a statement about his death.

