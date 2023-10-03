11-year-old arrested and charged in shooting of 2 teens at Florida football practice

APOPKA, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy allegedly shot two 13-year-olds after they had scuffled at a youth football practice in central Florida on Monday night, authorities said.

The alleged shooter was arrested and booked on a single charge of second-degree attempted murder following the incident at the Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka, outside of Orlando, police said.

“That’s not good,” Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley told reporters. “We shouldn’t have 11-year-olds that have access to guns and think they can resolve a dispute with a firearm.”

The call for help came at about 8:18 p.m. ET and officers arrived on the scene at 8:24 p.m., police said.

