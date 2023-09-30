Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old New Braunfels man

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old New Braunfels man.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, 70-year old Ruben Camareno went missing from his home located in the 800 block of South Business I-35 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday. They said he has several medical issues and is currently without needed medication.

He was last seen on foot on Business 35, walking in the direction of Walnut Avenue.

Police said he has gray hair, a gray beard, and an obvious deformity to his right eye.

He stands approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light-colored jeans, a camo baseball cap, and a surgical mask.

Police said he may have a cell phone with him, but it is not operational.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department non-emergency number at 830-221-4100.