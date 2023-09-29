Costco says it will raise membership prices

Costco customers push shopping carts through the parking lot of a Costco store on March 13, 2020 in Richmond, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Price hikes will come for Costco memberships, though, according to the warehouse club’s chief financial officer, a set date is unknown.

Richard Galanti, the company’s chief financial officer, told members of the press during a quarterly earnings call on Sept. 28 that the question of a membership cost hike was a “matter of when, not if.”

The CFO noted that the company’s last price increase was in June 2017, a stretch he described as being “a little longer” than increases implemented by the big-box giant in previous years.

