Britney Spears dancing with knives sparks wellness check by police

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Authorities performed a wellness check on Britney Spears after fans expressed concern over a video of her dancing with knives, a source close to the singer told NBC News on Thursday.

Spears, 41, is “fine,” the source said. Adding, “This is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do.”

The “Womanizer” singer posted the video to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today.” Spears added that fans shouldn’t worry and that they weren’t real knives.

