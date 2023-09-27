Viral video shows NYC teacher’s homophobic road rage tirade

A New York City public school teacher and youth baseball coach has been reassigned “away from students” at his school and relieved from his coaching duties after a video of him shouting homophobic remarks surfaced on social media.

Juan Ynoa, a teacher at Flushing High School in the borough of Queens, can be seen yelling an anti-gay slur and threatening sexual assault from his car in a video that went viral on social media last week.

Ynoa was directing his tirade at Matthew Kevelson — who recorded the video — following an incident of road rage earlier this month, Kevelson told NBC New York. Kevelson, a musician, said the incident started after Ynoa cut across three lanes of traffic.

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.