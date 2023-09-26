Some teens get nearly 5,000 phone notifications in a day. What’s that doing to their brains?

Fourteen-year-old Armita Mojazza is a huge Harry Styles fan, and TikTok knows it.

Videos of Styles are “pretty much always” showing up as Armita scrolls through the platform, she said — “the feed obviously adjusts to your interests.”

Those videos, combined with notifications from Snapchat and other social media outlets, lure Armita, of White Plains, New York, into up to five hours of screen time on weekdays and at least eight hours on weekends, she said.

Her mother, Shahrzad Mojazza, said she was shocked to learn how much time her daughter spends online. “I feel like I’m waking up to this news,” she said.

Read the full report from NBC News.