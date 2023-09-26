‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s mother reveals his last words to her before accidental overdose

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. He died July 31 at his family home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

OAKLAND, Ca. – “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud’s mother has revealed her son’s last words before he died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this year.

“‘I love you, mama. You’re the best,’” Lisa Cloud said her son told her the night before she found him unresponsive in his room. “‘I’ll see you in the morning,’” she said, sharing her son’s final words in an exclusive interview with People, which was published Monday.

Cloud, 25, was staying with his mother in Oakland, California, in July following the death of his father.

Cloud died of a lethal mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines, the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau told NBC News earlier this month.

Read the full report from NBC News.