Police went to Ruby Franke’s home last year over concerns she left children alone for days

SPRINGVILLE, Utah – Authorities were summoned last year to the Utah home of Ruby Franke, the YouTube family influencer charged with multiple counts of child abuse, after a concerned neighbor said her children had been left home alone for several days, a police report shows.

The neighbor told a responding officer from the Springville Police Department she had security camera video showing Franke had been gone since Sept. 14, four days before the officer was called to the home, the report says.

The neighbor and others “immediately started telling about how the mother of the residence, Ruby Franke, will leave her children home for extended periods of time and go to St. George to spend time with her friend” Jodi Hildebrandt, according to the report, which NBC News obtained through a public records request with the police department.

The officer who wrote the report said that he noticed children inside the home but that they refused to answer the door.

