Woman killed and her 2 children ‘fighting for their lives’ in NYC hammer attack

NEW YORK CITY – A suspect is in custody after allegedly attacking a family in their New York City home with a hammer, fatally striking the woman and seriously injuring her two young children, authorities said Wednesday.

John Chell, chief of patrol for the New York Police Department, said it wasn’t clear what prompted the “brutal” attack in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

Neither the suspect nor the victims were publicly identified.

The woman was 43, Chell said. Her children are 5 and 3, he said.

Read the full report from NBC News.