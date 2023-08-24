99º
Listen up, Houston: Janelle Monáe seeking Black women, non-binary photographers and videographers

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JUNE 30: Janelle Monáe performs onstage at Essence Music Festival on June 30, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic) (Kaitlyn Morris, 2023 Kaitlyn Morris)

HOUSTON – Heads up Houston shutterbugs: Janelle Monáe is searching for Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers to film her upcoming tour.

The singer-songwriter will be embarking on the “Age Of Pleasure” tour next week, and on Tuesday announced an initiative, in partnership with Wondaland, Live Nation, Black Women Photographers, and Fem The Future, “to further the reach of Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers within the world of music.”

Though the initiative, two Black women and non-binary photographers will be chosen and paid to film and photograph Monáe’s tour.

Applicants must be local to one of the participating cities listed here, which includes Houston. Apply here.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

