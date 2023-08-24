Listen up, Houston: Janelle Monáe seeking Black women, non-binary photographers and videographers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JUNE 30: Janelle Monáe performs onstage at Essence Music Festival on June 30, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic)

HOUSTON – Heads up Houston shutterbugs: Janelle Monáe is searching for Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers to film her upcoming tour.

The singer-songwriter will be embarking on the “Age Of Pleasure” tour next week, and on Tuesday announced an initiative, in partnership with Wondaland, Live Nation, Black Women Photographers, and Fem The Future, “to further the reach of Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers within the world of music.”

Though the initiative, two Black women and non-binary photographers will be chosen and paid to film and photograph Monáe’s tour.

Applicants must be local to one of the participating cities listed here, which includes Houston. Apply here.