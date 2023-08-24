Listen up, Houston: Janelle Monáe seeking Black women, non-binary photographers and videographers

HOUSTON – Heads up Houston shutterbugs: Janelle Monáe is searching for Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers to film her upcoming tour.
The singer-songwriter will be embarking on the “Age Of Pleasure” tour next week, and on Tuesday announced an initiative, in partnership with Wondaland, Live Nation, Black Women Photographers, and Fem The Future, “to further the reach of Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers within the world of music.”
Though the initiative, two Black women and non-binary photographers will be chosen and paid to film and photograph Monáe’s tour.
Applicants must be local to one of the participating cities listed here, which includes Houston. Apply here.
I’m so excited to be partnering with @BlkWomenPhoto, @LiveNation and @FEMtheFUTURE to hire Black women and non-binary photographers for “The Age Of Pleasure Tour!!!” https://t.co/9fQncbiUGv pic.twitter.com/5kGeA1R6xY— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) August 22, 2023