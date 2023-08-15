85º
Father charged with shooting and killing driver who allegedly hit and killed 17-year-old son

Chad Woods, 41, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed Jeffrey McKay, 39, after McKay allegedly struck and killed Woods’ 17-year-old son Monday.

Julianne McShane, NBC News

TIMBERLAKE, N.C. – A North Carolina man is facing a second-degree murder charge after shooting and killing a driver who struck and killed his son early Monday, authorities said.

Chad Woods, 41, was arrested at his home in Timberlake — a community about 21 miles north of Durham — after he allegedly shot and killed Jeffrey McKay, 39, after McKay allegedly struck and killed Woods’ 17-year-old son, Sgt. Kevin Morris of the Person County Sheriff’s Department told NBC News.

McKay struck the teen with his Ram pickup truck shortly after 6 a.m. on Dink Ashley Road, according to Morris. McKay then called 911 and told police he had struck the unidentified teenager, who emergency medical personnel later pronounced dead at the scene, Morris said.

More details on the circumstances of the collision were not immediately available.

Read the full report from NBC News.

