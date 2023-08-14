Dunkin’ spiked coffee and tea: What we know about the boozy beverages

Dunkin’ announced Monday the debut of Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas.

Dunkin’s new spiked iced coffee comes in four flavors, original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and contain 6% alcohol by volume. The boozy beverage contains approximately 30 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

The hard tea also comes in four flavors, slightly sweet (a mixture of black tea with a twist of lemon), half and half (a combination of black tea and lemonade), strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple. The hard tea contains 5% alcohol by volume and between 15 and 30 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will appear in grocery stores beginning in late August. Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will debut in early September.

The malt beverages will be available in retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont. To locate nearby stores, consumers can use the product finder on www.dunkinspiked.com.

Dunkin’s spiked products will not be available at Dunkin’ restaurant locations.