2 men turn themselves in after Montgomery, Alabama riverfront brawl, police say

MONTGOMERY, Al. – Two suspects facing misdemeanor assault charges after a group of white men attacked a Black dockworker in a brawl on the Montgomery riverfront surrendered to police Wednesday, authorities said.

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, turned themselves in and face charges of third-degree assault, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department said in a statement Wednesday night.

Officials expected the men to turn themselves in a day earlier. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert said Tuesday they were expected to surrender that afternoon.

A third suspect, Richard Roberts, 48, was already in custody.

