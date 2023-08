NEW YORK CITY – A New York City cancer doctor killed herself and her baby in her home early Saturday, police said.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, an oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, shot her baby and then herself at their home in Somers, a town about 50 miles northeast of New York City, around 7 a.m., New York State Police said.

State police said that “the scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.”

It is unclear how old the baby was.

