Shelter-in-place ordered as US Capitol Police search Senate office buildings after unconfirmed report of active shooter

WASHINGTON – U.S. Capitol Police have locked down and evacuated the Russell Senate Office Building after receiving reports of a possible active shooter, two law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The reports have not yet been substantiated and Capitol Police officers are still searching the area.

U.S. Capitol Police tweeted on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. ET that their officers were searching in and around a Senate office building in response to “a concerning 911 call.”

“Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here,” the agency tweeted.

In a follow-up post on Twitter, Capitol Police said, “If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots.”

Officers blocked access to the underground tunnels leading to the Senate office buildings from the main Capitol building.

