‘Extremely disheartening’: This is what people are saying on social media about the lawsuit against Lizzo

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have filed a suit against the singer, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, NBC news reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which names Lizzo, her production company, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley as defendants, brings claims of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and other allegations, NBC News reported. Not every claim was brought against each defendant.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the dancers’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement released to NBC News.

The hashtag #Lizzo is trending on Twitter following news of the lawsuit. Here are a number of tweets shared Tuesday.

i really try not to idolize celebrities bc anyone can be a horrible person but lizzo really has knocked the wind out of me as someone who has gone out of her way to be perceived as a safe space and an ADVOCATE for all people… it’s insane how two faced someone can be. — siyyan and the city (@siyyaninaas) August 1, 2023

Lizzo’s entire message in her music is positivity, self love, spreading love and overall happiness. I can’t see her accepting such cruelty, If that stuff is true the damage is almost irreversible pic.twitter.com/X54X7Fe7He — BAVY (@itsbavy) August 1, 2023

celebrities being bad ppl doesn’t surprise me anymore but that lizzo news definitely caught me off guard — dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) August 1, 2023

i cannot really vocalize how extremely disheartening these allegations about lizzo are and one of the really sad parts is that many people will not see this situation as something serious for the affected victims speaking out but will just be celebrating the “downfall” of lizzo — 🪼* (@slicksthigma) August 1, 2023

lizzo is someone i looked up to and who made me feel confident in my own body and beautiful and to see she has been doing the opposite behind doors is so upsetting. i had so much respect and admiration towards her. i hope the victims get the justice they deserve. — mojo dojo casa house (@hescutelatino) August 1, 2023

i think what’s so upsetting about this all is that if you ask anyone who’s ever been to a lizzo show , they’ll tell u she created a safe environment while performing so for her to turn around and NOT do the same for the people who work with her is devastating — meli ❤️‍🔥 46 (@melivol6) August 1, 2023

I know celebrities aren’t who they seem, but I’m genuinely shocked about Lizzo. Those are some serious and uncomfortable allegations. — Stormy Day (@cloudyday167) August 1, 2023

the lizzo thing is so sad those women probably thought really highly of her just to be hired and experience that treatment, it's awful — 🦕⁷ (@namufiIms) August 1, 2023