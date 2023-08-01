96º
‘Extremely disheartening’: This is what people are saying on social media about the lawsuit against Lizzo

“Celebrities being bad ppl doesn’t surprise me anymore but that Lizzo news definitely caught me off guard.”

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE.) Lizzo performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Rich Fury, 2019 Getty Images)

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have filed a suit against the singer, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, NBC news reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which names Lizzo, her production company, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley as defendants, brings claims of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and other allegations, NBC News reported. Not every claim was brought against each defendant.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the dancers’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement released to NBC News.

