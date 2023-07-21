Jason Aldean’s video accused of ‘pro-lynching’ stance sparks calls for CMT boycott

FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Music Television removed Aldean's music video for the newly released single Try That in a Small Town." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE – Social media users, some of whom are identifying themselves as country music fans, are calling for a boycott of the Country Music Television network after it pulled Jason Aldean’s controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town.”

CMT had initially aired the video, but yanked it on Monday after it garnered widespread attention over its lyrics and for featuring a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927. CMT did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The network’s decision to not air the video caused an uproar on Twitter.

“@CMT is no longer for country fans. Not watching any longer unless they apologize,” one person tweeted.

