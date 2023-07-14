Education Department announces student loan forgiveness for 800,000 borrowers

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest wont pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have payments of $0. And starting in 2024, undergraduate loan payments will be reduced by half. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Education Department announced Friday it would automatically forgive student loans for more than 800,000 borrowers.

The action is a result of what the department calls a “fix” to income-driven repayment plans. It’s expected to total $39 billion in federal student loan forgiveness.

The department said the move will address administrative issues in the income-driven repayment system. Under the plans, federal student loan borrowers are eligible for forgiveness after 20 or 25 years of payments, depending on the plan. But for some, qualifying payments that “should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accounted for,” it said in a news release.

