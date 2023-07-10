2 lottery jackpots worth more than $1 billion combined are up for grabs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 09: A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale on January 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The estimated value of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is $1.1 Billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

So, are you feeling lucky?

A pair of mammoth jackpots worth more than a combined $1.1 billion remains up in the air, as no one won the Powerball or Mega Millions lotteries last week, with the prize money for each continuing to grow ahead of the latest drawings this week.

After no one matched all six numbers in the July 8 drawing, the Powerball jackpot now stands at $650 million, paid out over 30 years — or a lump sum of $328.3 million — making it the ninth largest Powerball jackpot in history, according to the lottery game. The next drawing is scheduled for July 10.

