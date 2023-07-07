Watch: Officers wrangle runaway goats on wild chase

Officers in Glendale, Arizona, chased a pair of four-legged suspects who had escaped their owners on July 1.

Bodycam footage released by Glendale Police Department shows officers wrangling a pair of loose goats.

“This was not only a hazard to the those commuting on the road but to the goats themselves. So our officers went out there and the chase was on! After a couple of near misses, the goats were safely taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners,” the department wrote.

According to the department, one of the responding officers had experience wrangling farmyard animals, having caught a mule on the loose a few weeks earlier.