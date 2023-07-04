At least 3 dead, 8 injured in shooting during celebration in Fort Worth

At least three people were killed and eight injured in a shooting late Monday during a community gathering in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 3400 Horne St., where a celebration known as “ComoFest” was taking place, the Fort Worth Police Department said. Upon arrival, they found multiple shooting victims in a parking lot.

A number of victims were taken by private vehicles to area hospitals, while others were transported by ambulance, police said.

