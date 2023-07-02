Two 14-year-olds fall to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York

NEW YORK – Two 14-year-olds fell to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York, police said.

Subway surfing is when an individual rides on top of a train car.

The most recent incident happened Thursday evening. Officers with the New York Police Department responded to the 33 Street and Rawson Street subway station in Queens around 5:26 p.m. to find an unconscious Jevon Fraser.

Fraser was lying on a 7 train platform and had injuries “indicative of falling from an elevated height,” according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Subway surfing on top of a @NYCTSubway is a dangerous & reckless act. The only way to get to your destination safely is by riding INSIDE the train car. Your safety is important to us.



There are no waves on these trains! Save the surfing for the beach! pic.twitter.com/686SfWUnNC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2023

Read the full report from NBC News.