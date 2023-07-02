82º

News

Two 14-year-olds fall to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York

Police identified the children as Jevon Fraser and Brian Crespo.

Mirna Alsharif, NBC News

Tags: New York, Teen Killed
Generic photo of police lights (Pixabay)

NEW YORK – Two 14-year-olds fell to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York, police said.

Subway surfing is when an individual rides on top of a train car.

The most recent incident happened Thursday evening. Officers with the New York Police Department responded to the 33 Street and Rawson Street subway station in Queens around 5:26 p.m. to find an unconscious Jevon Fraser.

Fraser was lying on a 7 train platform and had injuries “indicative of falling from an elevated height,” according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read the full report from NBC News.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.