Two 14-year-olds fall to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York

NEW YORK – Two 14-year-olds fell to their deaths while subway surfing one week apart in New York, police said.
Subway surfing is when an individual rides on top of a train car.
The most recent incident happened Thursday evening. Officers with the New York Police Department responded to the 33 Street and Rawson Street subway station in Queens around 5:26 p.m. to find an unconscious Jevon Fraser.
Fraser was lying on a 7 train platform and had injuries “indicative of falling from an elevated height,” according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Subway surfing on top of a @NYCTSubway is a dangerous & reckless act. The only way to get to your destination safely is by riding INSIDE the train car. Your safety is important to us.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2023
There are no waves on these trains! Save the surfing for the beach! pic.twitter.com/686SfWUnNC
