Officials say they can’t win a murder case in shooting death of Florida mother who came to neighbor’s door

OCALA, Fla. – Prosecutors said Monday they have “insufficient” evidence to make a murder case against the white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor through a door.
Susan Louise Lorincz will be prosecuted for manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault in the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens, according to State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson.
The burden for a second-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to prove “beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt, the existence of a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing,” Gladson said in a statement.
“Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing,” he said.
