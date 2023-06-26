Officials say they can’t win a murder case in shooting death of Florida mother who came to neighbor’s door

This image taken from video provided by the Marion County Sheriffs Office shows Susan Lorincz, center, after her arrest in Ocala, Fla., Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Lorincz is accused of fatally shooting her neighbor, Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four. (Marion County Sheriffs Office via AP)

OCALA, Fla. – Prosecutors said Monday they have “insufficient” evidence to make a murder case against the white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor through a door.

Susan Louise Lorincz will be prosecuted for manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault in the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens, according to State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson.

The burden for a second-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to prove “beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt, the existence of a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing,” Gladson said in a statement.

“Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing,” he said.

