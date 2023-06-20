88º

Trump classified documents case will begin in mid-August, judge says

The trial is scheduled to run for two weeks, but it could be delayed by motions from Trump’s legal team as well as the complexities of the process surrounding Classified Information Procedures Act.

Daniel Barnes and Michael Mitsanas

Former President Donald Trump’s trial in the special counsel’s classified documents case will begin in mid-August, Judge Aileen Cannon said in a court order unsealed Tuesday morning.

The trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 14 and run for two weeks, the order says. Cannon will preside over the trial at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The start date could be delayed, however, by motions from Trump’s legal team and the complexities of the process surrounding Classified Information Procedures Act, among other things.

