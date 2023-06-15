How children survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after a plane crash

A preliminary report from Colombian authorities is shedding some light on what might have led a small plane to crash into the Amazon and how four young siblings managed to survive for 40 days alone in the jungle. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.

Lost and by themselves, four children managed to survive 40 days in the wilderness of the Amazon jungle before they were rescued.

The four children — Lesly, 13; Soleiny, 9; Tien Noriel, 4; and Cristin, 1 — were found thin but very much alive Friday after a rescue operation that combed through more than 1,600 miles of dense forest.

Colombian special forces airlifted them to the capital, Bogotá, sparking scenes of jubilation across the country and news headlines around the world.

