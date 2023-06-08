PHOTOS: Canadian wildfire smoke covers NYC, causing air quality concerns in the Northeast

Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)

NEW YORK – New York City and other surrounding areas are preparing for another day of bad air Thursday as smoke continues to spread from Canadian wildfires, NBC News reported.

The National Weather Service advised that smoke in major metro areas, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., was expected to continue through the day and cause unhealthy air for all groups.

“Yesterday, New Yorkers saw and smelled something that has never impacted us on this scale before,” Mayor Eric Adams is quoted saying by NBC at a briefing Wednesday. “From the gloom over Yankee Stadium to the smoky haze obscuring our skyline, we could see it, we could smell it and we felt it. And it was alarming and concerning.”

Air quality advisories are reportedly in effect for all five boroughs of the city, which affects more than 8 million people.

See images of the smoky haze that is lingering across northeastern cities in the United States:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Manhattan is enveloped in a dense haze caused by wildfires in Canada on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

The White House is hidden behind a layer of hazy smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: The sun over New York City takes on a red appearance on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec causing air quality health alerts for New York State and parts of New England. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: The Staten Island Ferry moves past the Statue of Liberty on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec causing air quality health alerts in New York State and parts of New England. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: People walk through a Brooklyn Park on a hazy morning resulting from Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec causing air quality health alerts for New York State and parts of New England. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Members of the Marine Corps honor color guard rehearse near the Reflecting Pool with the sun rising over a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The sun rises behind the Washington Monument and a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A jogger trots along the Reflecting Pool with the sun rising over the Washington Memorial and a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Joggers trot along the Reflecting Pool with the sun rising over the Washington Memorial and a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Haze blankets the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Va. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Haze blankets the United States Marine Corps War Memorial as the sun rises, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Arlington, Va. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)