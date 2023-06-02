89º

45 bags of human remains found in western Mexico amid search for missing call center workers

Investigators were searching for seven young call center workers who went missing in Jalisco when they made the gruesome discovery in a 40-meter deep ravine, according to officials.

Mirna Alsharif, NBC News

Forty-five bags filled with human remains were found in the western Mexican state of Jalisco on Tuesday, officials said.

Investigators with the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office were searching for seven young call center workers when they made the gruesome discovery in a 40-meter deep ravine, according to a statement.

The call center workers disappeared last week from the Jardines Vallarta and La Estancia neighborhoods in Jalisco.

The State Prosecutor’s Office is continuing its search for the seven call center workers as it’s not clear at this time if the remains belong to them.

