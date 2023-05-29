Download the free KPRC 2+ mobile app to watch anytime

84º

KPRC 2+ has a free mobile app to help keep you up to date when your summer schedule gets busy.

The KPRC 2+ app features one-touch access to our 24/7 livestreams. You can watch live newscasts and extended breaking news and weather coverage, or stream enterprise stories on-demand. You can also catch up on our award-winning KPRC 2+ originals including ‘The Evidence Room,’ ‘The Bench,’ ‘Ask Amy,’ and ‘Houston Sports Weekly.’

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android

KPRC 2+ is your home for live news, original programs, and extended weather and live event coverage. Below is our regular newscast schedule:

  • Monday through Friday: 5-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Noon-1:00 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it’s been pre-empted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.

