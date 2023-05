Kayla Unbehaun image from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries."

An Illinois girl whose disappearance was featured on Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” was found alive in North Carolina last week, six years after she was allegedly abducted by her mother.

Kayla Unbehaun, who turned 15 in January, was 9 years old when she went missing in 2017 while in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun.

Unbehaun, 40, was arrested Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a fugitive charge, an arrest report states. She is expected to be extradited to Illinois.

For the full report, go to NBC News.