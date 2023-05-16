Husband of bride killed in wedding night crash says he’s feeling ‘just as good as I can’ after tragedy

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. – The husband of the woman who was struck and killed in a crash on the couple’s wedding night in South Carolina has said he is feeling “just as good as I can” after the April tragedy that left him seriously injured.

Aric Hutchinson and at least a hundred mourners gathered on Saturday at Folly Beach — the same beach where he and Samantha Miller, 34, married just hours before the deadly crash last month — for a memorial in honor of his late wife, CBS affiliate WCSC of Charleston reported.

Hutchinson, who sat in a wheelchair on the shoreline at the memorial, told the local station he’s “feeling pretty good” as he recovers from his injuries. He suffered a brain injury and broken bones as a result of crash, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his mother to help cover the cost of medical fees and the burial for Miller.

“My body’s getting back to where I can manage, I guess,” Hutchinson told WCSC at the memorial. “It’s just as good as I can feel with the situation, but obviously, today and the outpouring of people was just amazing. I know Sam would love it.”

