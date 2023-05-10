‘He did it and you know it’: E. Jean Carroll says she confronted Trump’s lawyer after verdict

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing the advice columnist in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK – E. Jean Carroll said Wednesday she was “overwhelmed with joy” for women across America after former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

Carroll, 79, said in an interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on the “TODAY” show Wednesday morning that the court win was not about the millions she was awarded in damages but securing a victory for all women.

“I am overwhelmed, overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country,” she said.

