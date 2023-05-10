‘He did it and you know it’: E. Jean Carroll says she confronted Trump’s lawyer after verdict Carroll, 79, said in an interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on the “TODAY” show Wednesday morning that the court win was not about money but securing a victory for all women. E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing the advice columnist in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) NEW YORK – E. Jean Carroll said Wednesday she was “overwhelmed with joy” for women across America after former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. RELATED: Jury finds former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Carroll, 79, said in an interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on the “TODAY” show Wednesday morning that the court win was not about the millions she was awarded in damages but securing a victory for all women.
“I am overwhelmed, overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country,” she said.
