Hundreds of pounds of uncooked pasta ‘very mysteriously’ dumped in woods

Piles of pasta puzzled people in a New Jersey town .. one right after another.. hundreds of pounds of pasta.. Brian Thompson talked to one man who found the piles and explains where the noodles may have come from. (WNBC)

A truly impastable-seeming bit of mischief was recently discovered in the Garden State.

On April 27, a set of images by community leader Nina Jochnowitz, appeared in a private Facebook group for residents of Old Bridge, New Jersey, and have since spread across the internet. The photos, which were later posted to a public Facebook group called “Old Bridge Parents 2.0,” depicts a bizarre instance of illegal dumping in Veterans Park.

“The Mayor and his (posse) continue to ignore the Sixth Ward. No surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all of the neighborhoods,” reads the public post by Jochnowitz. “This week, there was a new type of dumping, of excessive food, PASTA.”

