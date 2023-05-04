Tyre Nichols autopsy reveals he died of blunt force trauma, lawyers say

FILE - This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was fatally beaten by police during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP, File)

MEMPHIS – The autopsy of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after he was brutally assaulted by Memphis police officers, reveals he died of blunt force trauma, his family’s lawyers said.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was pulled over for alleged reckless driving and was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face and hit with pepper spray and a stun gun.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement Wednesday evening.

