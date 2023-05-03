76º

Harrowing video shows speeding driver crashing into officer making traffic stop

A dashcam video shows a Virginia police officer nearly getting crushed by an out-of-control car careening across two lanes.

Scott Stump, TODAY

A harrowing video shows a Virginia police officer leaping out of the way at the last second to avoid being crushed by a speeding car spinning out of control across a highway.

Dashcam footage released by Fairfax County Police showed a patrol officer speaking with a driver through the window at a traffic stop around 11:38 a.m. on May 1 when a black car traveling the other way on Fairfax County Parkway lost control.

The vehicle, a 2018 BMW M3, crossed the grass median and careened backward across two lanes before slamming into the stopped car.

