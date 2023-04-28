Jerry Springer said he wanted these 5 words on his tombstone

Jerry Springer, who died April 27 at age 79, once told Entertainment Tonight the exact words he wanted to be put on his tombstone.

In a resurfaced 2016 interview, Springer said his tombstone would read: “‘I won’t be right back.’”

Springer is known for hosting his famous self-titled talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show,” which ran for 27 seasons from 1991 to 2018. In 2019, he appeared on TODAY and talked about his time on the program, which would often feature physical fights between the guests.

