Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, but welcome on Russian TV

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

If Tucker Carlson is looking for work, the Kremlin could have the answer.

Just hours after Fox News unexpectedly announced the host’s departure, Carlson was offered work by Russian state media networks that have fiercely supported the invasion of Ukraine and echo much of his conspiratorial rhetoric.

The firebrand anchor is known for his critical views on Western support for Kyiv and has used his platform to question the huge amounts of financial and military aid the United States has sent to help repel Moscow’s year-old invasion.

