Son of wrestling legend ‘The Million Dollar Man’ charged in welfare scandal involving Brett Favre

Former pro wrestler Theodore “Ted” DiBiase Jr., the son of the WWE legend known as “The Million Dollar Man,” has been charged with fraud and theft of federal funds in connection with a Mississippi welfare scandal that has embroiled NFL great Brett Favre.

The case against DiBiase marks a significant turn in a federal investigation that has already ensnared the state’s former welfare director and the women who ran the nonprofit group, among others.

Like Favre, DiBiase received money from a nonprofit corporation that was allocating millions of federal dollars meant for poor women and children, according to federal prosecutors.

