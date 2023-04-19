Uvalde school shooter wrote ‘LOL’ on whiteboard in victims’ blood, lawmaker tells families during emotional hearing

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 27: A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Steven C. McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, held a press conference to give an update on the investigation into Tuesday's mass shooting where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School, and admitted that it was the wrong decision to wait and not breach the classroom door as soon as police officers were inside the elementary school. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Uvalde school shooter wrote ‘LOL’ in the blood of his victims on a classroom whiteboard, a Texas lawmaker revealed at an emotional hearing with victims’ families late Tuesday.

The revelation from Texas House Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who took part in an investigation of the attack, prompted family members of the slain children and teachers who were in attendance to gasp and openly sob.

“The attacker scooped up the blood of his victims and smeared it into his disgusting message,” Moody said. “What he wrote in innocent blood next to that (whiteboard) was the phrase, ‘LOL’.”

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.