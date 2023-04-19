Uvalde school shooter wrote ‘LOL’ on whiteboard in victims’ blood, lawmaker tells families during emotional hearing

AUSTIN, Texas – The Uvalde school shooter wrote ‘LOL’ in the blood of his victims on a classroom whiteboard, a Texas lawmaker revealed at an emotional hearing with victims’ families late Tuesday.
The revelation from Texas House Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who took part in an investigation of the attack, prompted family members of the slain children and teachers who were in attendance to gasp and openly sob.
“The attacker scooped up the blood of his victims and smeared it into his disgusting message,” Moody said. “What he wrote in innocent blood next to that (whiteboard) was the phrase, ‘LOL’.”
