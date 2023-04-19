Oklahoma City bombing victims remembered 28 years later

(Anonymous, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This April 19, 1995, file photo shows the north side of the Alfred Murrah Federal Building after a car bomb blast in Oklahoma City. Rescuers who responded to past disasters say the search for victims of the Florida condo collapse that occurred on June 24, 2021, brought back memories of the Oklahoma City bombing and the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s been 28 years since a truck bomb ripped through a federal building in downtown Oklahoma City and killed 168 people.

Today, survivors, family, first responders and those paying their respects will gather at the Oklahoma City National memorial and Museum for the 2023 Remembrance Ceremony.

The ceremony will commemorate the day with the read of the names and 168 seconds of silence.

The full ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will conclude with the reading of the 168 names. Following the ceremony, bagpipers will lead family members, survivors and first responders across the street to the Field of Empty Chairs.

On April 19, 1995 a rental truck filled with explosives was detonated outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

It killed 168 people, including 19 children, and injured several hundred more.

Two former U.S. Army soldiers, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, were convicted of the attack. They were associated with the extreme right-wing and militant patriot movement, which rejects the legitimacy of the federal government and law enforcement.

The attack was viewed by them as retribution for the deadly federal raid on the Waco compound of David Koresh and the Branch Davidians. That deadly siege ended 30 years ago today, on April 19, 1993.

McVeigh was convicted and executed by lethal injection in 2001.

Nichols was also convicted and is serving the rest of his live in a federal super-maximum security prison.