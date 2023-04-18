Cancellations, delays reported as Southwest appears to struggle with ‘technology issues’

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. The CEO of Southwest Airlines pushed back Tuesday, March 14, against the view that his airline’s December breakdown was caused by a failure to invest enough money in crew-scheduling technology, instead blaming extremely cold weather that forced it to stop flying at some airports. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Hundreds of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Tuesday morning as Southwest Airlines appeared to struggle with “intermittent technology issues.”

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a representative for Southwest wrote in response to a Twitter user’s complaint of a “nationwide grounding.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’re hoping to get everyone going ASAP,” the spokesperson, identified on Twitter as Jeni, said.

Another spokesperson told a Twitter user that the airline implemented a ground stop as a result of the “intermittent issues.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the airline requested the pause.

As of 10:06 a.m. CST, more than 1,500 flights, or 36% of Southwest’s schedule, were delayed, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

Please contact Southwest Airlines for more. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

