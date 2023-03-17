‘Treated like a dog, worse than a dog’: Video of Virginia man who died at hospital shows ‘absolute brutality’ by deputies, family says

The Virginia man whom seven deputies are accused of killing was in the midst of a mental health crisis, handcuffed and shackled, and he posed no threats to the law enforcement officials, his family said Thursday after having seen video of the incident.

“My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog,” Caroline Ouko said Thursday. “He was murdered. They smothered the breath out of my baby. They murdered my baby.”

Seven Henrico County deputies have been charged with second-degree murder in the death March 6 of Irvo Otieno, 28. Three hospital employees have also been charged in his death, the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

