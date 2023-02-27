Florida school employee knocked unconscious after teen’s Nintendo Switch was taken away
The attack at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, was captured on video. A teen has been charged with felony aggravated battery.
A 6-foot-6 Florida high-schooler pummeled a female school employee, leaving her unconscious after she confiscated his Nintendo Switch, according to police and video surveillance of the attack.
The attack happened Tuesday at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Palm Coast is about 35 miles north of Daytona Beach.
