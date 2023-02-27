Florida school employee knocked unconscious after teen’s Nintendo Switch was taken away

NBC's Emilie Ikeda provides details on incident involving a Florida student who knocked a school employee unconscious over a Nintendo Switch.

A 6-foot-6 Florida high-schooler pummeled a female school employee, leaving her unconscious after she confiscated his Nintendo Switch, according to police and video surveillance of the attack.

The attack happened Tuesday at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Palm Coast is about 35 miles north of Daytona Beach.

Read the story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.