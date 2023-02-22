More than 1,000 flights canceled as major winter storm threatens to produce historic snowfall

The Minneapolis skyline is viewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures, forecasters said Sunday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

More than 1,000 flights within, to and out of the United States have been canceled for Wednesday as severe weather wreaks havoc, with a massive storm threatening to bring record snowfall to parts of the country.

Residents across the northern Plains will be hunkering down as the storm hits, with schools across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin announcing closures ahead of the severe weather system, which is expected to impact millions while California contends with strong winds and sweeping power outages.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories for swaths of the western and the northcentral U.S. in anticipation of the storm, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in some areas through Thursday. Officials have also warned residents to stay off the roads due to potential “whiteout” conditions.

