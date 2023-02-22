72º

WEATHER ALERT

News

More than 1,000 flights canceled as major winter storm threatens to produce historic snowfall

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories for swaths of the western and the northcentral United States.

Chantal Da Silva, NBC News

Tags: Travel, Winter Storm, US
The Minneapolis skyline is viewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures, forecasters said Sunday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

More than 1,000 flights within, to and out of the United States have been canceled for Wednesday as severe weather wreaks havoc, with a massive storm threatening to bring record snowfall to parts of the country.

Residents across the northern Plains will be hunkering down as the storm hits, with schools across the DakotasMinnesota and Wisconsin announcing closures ahead of the severe weather system, which is expected to impact millions while California contends with strong winds and sweeping power outages.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories for swaths of the western and the northcentral U.S. in anticipation of the storm, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in some areas through Thursday. Officials have also warned residents to stay off the roads due to potential “whiteout” conditions.

Read the full report from NBC News.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.