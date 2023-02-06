66º

School food vendor apologizes — again — for ‘inexcusable’ Black History Month menu

NBC News

Tags: Black History Month, Offensive, Racism
Knife and fork (Pixabay)

NEW YORK – A vendor that provides food service to schools apologized for the “unintentional insensitivity” of its Black History Month menu, echoing similar apologies it has made for more than a decade amid backlash over racially insensitive menus.

Students at Nyack Middle School in New York were served chicken and waffles with a choice of watermelon for dessert on the first day of Black History Month on Wednesday, according to WABC-TV. The school’s administration and its food vendor, Aramark, apologized after students and parents pointed out the racial stereotypes the menu reinforced.

Aramark said in a statement to NBC News on Sunday that the situation “never should have happened” and apologized for what it called an “inexcusable mistake.”

Read the full report from NBC News.

