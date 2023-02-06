Environmental protests have a long history in the U.S. Police had never killed an activist — until now.

Vienna holds a photo of her slain partner, Tortuguita, in Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Officials have said officers fatally shot Tortuguita in self-defense after the protester shot a trooper on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but activists argue it was a state-sanctioned murder of a beloved community member who was renowned for having a big heart. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)

ATLANTA – Last month’s killing of a nonbinary activist known as “Tortuguita,” who was shot during an occupation protest in Atlanta’s South River Forest, marked the first police killing of a demonstrator in the history of the U.S. environmental movement.

Police entered the forest on Jan. 18 after months of tension with activists, who had camped out in the area. Tortuguita was shot and seven others were arrested. It was the second police raid that resulted in arrests in about a month.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said Tortuguita shot and injured a state trooper before officers returned fire. No body camera footage of the shooting is available, according to the bureau.

Lawyers for the family of Tortuguita, whose full name is Manuel Esteban Páez Terán, are questioning the police account of the shooting and say the GBI has not answered the family’s questions about the shooting.

