VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s collapse captured in detail; See the somber reaction as fans pray for Buffalo Bills’ safety

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: Buffalo Bills players and staff kneel together in solidarity after Damar Hamlin #3 sustained an injury during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills said.

The 24-year-old fell backward moments after getting up following an open field tackle from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Team officials said in a statement on social media Tuesday that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after he was hit during the play. His heartbeat was restored by medical personnel on the field before Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. Hamlin remains sedated.

Hamlin’s sudden collapse stunned players, who were left crying, kneeling, embracing, and praying on the field as their teammate was transported from the stadium by ambulance.

Photos and videos seen below captured the scene and its aftermath.

MORE: EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hamlin was taken off the field by medical personnel following the play. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was injured on the play. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, blocked from view, as Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) assists at the end of the play during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. After getting up from the play, Hamlin collapsed and was administered CPR on the field. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MORE: NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin #3 of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: TreDavious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (2023 Kevin Sabitus, Getty Images)

MORE: Donations pour in for Damar Hamlin’s holiday toy drive after he collapsed during Monday Night Football game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Siran Neal #33 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (2023 Kevin Sabitus)

Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players react to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (2023 Kevin Sabitus, Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: Buffalo Bills players and staff kneel together in solidarity after Damar Hamlin #3 sustained an injury during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (2023 Kevin Sabitus, Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: A Paycor Stadium video board reads that the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is suspended due to an injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (2023 Kevin Sabitus, Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans gather for a vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed after making a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans gather for a vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed after making a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 03: A vigil is displayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 03, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Share your well wishes for the player in the comments below and we could share them in another report or on-air.