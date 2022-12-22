Over 100 Crashes on Wyoming roads amid heavy snow. See footage of the dangerous road conditions.

A major winter storm and Arctic blast, which the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation” event, is impacting nearly every state.

Yesterday evening, heavy snow bands caused near-zero visibility and dangerous driving conditions on highways near the Colorado-Wyoming border, the National Weather Service said.

Wyoming Highway Patrol released striking footage showing the hazardous conditions. The patrol said that troopers had responded to over 787 calls for service, 196 motorists assist, and 104 crashes in a 12 hour period.