Patti LaBelle performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Friday, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Patti LaBelle concert at a theater in Milwaukee later Saturday, the organizers said in a statement.

The R&B superdiva was whisked off the stage by security during her performance, videos posted to social media and verified by NBC News showed.

An announcement can be heard notifying the concertgoers that the theater would be swept by local police before they could leave.

Read more on NBC News here.